Trevor Lawrence: Obviously, you can’t deny that the Jaguars are a really good team

Getty Images

The Jaguars have had the worst record in the NFL two years in a row, but this year, quarterback Trevor Lawrence says things are very different.

The Jaguars beat the Chargers 38-10 on Sunday and beat the Colts 24-0 the week before that, and Lawrence says two dominant wins can’t be denied.

“Obviously, the way we’ve played, you can’t deny that we are a really good team,” Lawrence said. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what they say about us. We know who we are. Our only goal on Sunday is to win the game. And the way people think about us, it doesn’t really matter. Every week we are going to prepare the same way. We’re going to be ready to play. We have a bunch of competitors, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

The Jaguars’ +46 point differential is the second-best in the NFL through three games this season, and their 2-1 record puts them all alone in first place in the AFC South. It will take a lot more than two wins to erase all the doubts about the Jaguars, but this looks like a very different team than we’ve seen in Jacksonville the last couple of years.