Tua Tagovailoa: Back injury impacts all aspects of playing quarterback

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability is a big question mark for Thursday night’s game against the Bengals and he told reporters on Tuesday that he’s doing everything he can to get “as close to 100 percent as possible” ahead of the game.

Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle injuries after Sunday’s win over the Bills, but he said at his press conference that the back is the major concern. He called the ankle “after the game soreness” while his back injury has a serious impact on his ability to run the offense.

“I would say everything. Having to twist to hand the ball off, having to toss the ball, having to throw the ball. Every aspect of it,” Tagovailoa said when asked how the injury affects him on the field.

Tagovailoa said that he had not thrown on Tuesday, but that he would do so before the team’s walkthrough later in the day. Head coach Mike McDaniel called Tagovailoa questionable earlier in the day and that sounds likely to be his injury designation on Wednesday if all goes well with his throwing session.

6 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa: Back injury impacts all aspects of playing quarterback

  2. Guy falls down twice on his own. Two lineman grab him before he goes limp and falls again. While he’s standing limp in the guy’s arms he’s grabbing his head and wincing in pain.

    He’s not grabbing his back, his legs aren’t weakened from a shooting pain; his brain has told his body it’s time to sleep.

  3. I’ve never heard a qb complain so much, what happened to the stoic leader who would say ill be fine it isn’t a big deal. These kids today are soft, I’m not a Jamis Winston fan but look at the difference etween. The 2 of their press conferences, Jamis has like 4 cracked vertebrae and is like I’m ok I’ll be fine to play and Tua is like I’m sore and it it hurts a little to hand the ball off, wow. If this was last yr and Tua fighting for his Startin position I think he would be signing a different tune but now after 3 games he thinks he’s the man and can complain about being sore. Another reason I want to get rid of him no toughness at all

  4. Can the little dude get through three games without getting hurt. Throws a nice 7 on 7 ball if he is perfectly protected, but if you hit him something breaks. Tua Glass

Leave a Reply

