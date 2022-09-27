Tua Tagovailoa: Back injury impacts all aspects of playing quarterback

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability is a big question mark for Thursday night’s game against the Bengals and he told reporters on Tuesday that he’s doing everything he can to get “as close to 100 percent as possible” ahead of the game.

Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle injuries after Sunday’s win over the Bills, but he said at his press conference that the back is the major concern. He called the ankle “after the game soreness” while his back injury has a serious impact on his ability to run the offense.

“I would say everything. Having to twist to hand the ball off, having to toss the ball, having to throw the ball. Every aspect of it,” Tagovailoa said when asked how the injury affects him on the field.

Tagovailoa said that he had not thrown on Tuesday, but that he would do so before the team’s walkthrough later in the day. Head coach Mike McDaniel called Tagovailoa questionable earlier in the day and that sounds likely to be his injury designation on Wednesday if all goes well with his throwing session.