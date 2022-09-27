Tua Tagovailoa upgraded to limited in Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has ankle and back injuries, leaving his availability for Thursday uncertain. He said he is doing everything he can to get “as close to 100 percent as possible.”

Tagovailoa took a step in the right direction Tuesday, participating in the walkthrough on a limited basis. He was estimated as a non-participant Monday.

The Dolphins also upgraded cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), offensive lineman Rob Hunt (shin), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) to limited after all were estimated as non-participants Monday.

Safety Jevon Holland (neck) and offensive tackle Greg Little (finger) were upgraded to full participants Tuesday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle) remained out of practice.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), receiver Cedrick Wilson (ribs/toe), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle) and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) still were limited.