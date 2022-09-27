Xavier Rhodes will visit Bills

Getty Images

The Bills are meeting with a veteran cornerback on Tuesday as they try to bolster an injury-riddled secondary.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Xavier Rhodes will be visiting with the team. Rhodes spent the last two seasons with the Colts and has not been on a roster at any point in this league year.

The Bills went into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins without cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White and rookie Christian Benford fractured his hand in the loss. They were also missing safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, so they’re thin across the board in the defensive backfield.

Rhodes had 39 tackles and an interception in 13 starts for the Colts last season. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro while with the Vikings earlier in his career.