As shootings continue, Jalen Hurts “prays for change”

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has spoken out about gun violence in the past, addressed the topic again on Wednesday, given that a shooting at a local high school football scrimmage left a 14-year-old boy dead and three others injured.

“It’s very sad,” an emotional Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Kids are doing what they love in a place where it’s supposed to be safe, where we say, ‘Go chase your dreams.’ They’re out there playing football, and they don’t make it home. It’s just very unfortunate. I’m praying for the families. I pray for change.”

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham also addressed the situation.

“Kids escape violence by finding an outlet through sports,” Graham said. “Football is supposed to be a brotherhood, a safe space. That was extremely tragic for this city. And until you put more money in the areas that are struggling, it’s only going to get worse.”

They’re both right. It’s an awful situation, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. That doesn’t mean we all shouldn’t keep trying to find a way to end the madness that gradually has become normalized.