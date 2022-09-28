Bradley Chubb thinks Broncos have best defense in the league

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk about coaching miscues during the early weeks of the Broncos season, but that hasn’t stopped the team from winning its last two games.

The defense has been a driving force in both of those victories. The Broncos have allowed 19 points and 501 yards while beating the Texans and 49ers in performances that have left edge rusher Bradley Chubb feeling like the unit has risen to the top of the NFL.

“I don’t mean to sound too brash, but I think we’re the best defense in the league,” Chubb said, via Jon Heath of USAToday.com. “We’ve put it on film and on tape. We just have to keep on doing it.”

The Broncos rank second in points allowed, but they’re 31st in points scored. Chubb said he thinks “the flood gates are going to open” eventually for the offense, but there won’t be much margin for error on the defensive side of the ball until that happens.