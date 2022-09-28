Brett Favre’s charitable foundation donated more than $130,000 to Southern Miss athletics

Getty Images

The efforts of Brett Favre to raise money for his alma mater wasn’t limited to alleged misappropriation of federal welfare funds. Favre also may have used money from his charitable foundation to help boost Southern Mississippi athletics.

Katie Strang an Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com report that Favre’s foundation — known as Favre 4 Hope — donated more than $130,000 to the USM Athletic Foundation from 2018-20. Recent court filings in the Mississippi welfare scandal should that Favre was, at the same time, trying to commandeer federal funding for a volleyball center at the university.

The donations, identified in public records filed by the foundation, also include more than $60,000 to the Oak Grove High School Booster Club, to assist with the construction of an athletic facility.

Such payments conflict with the stated mission of the foundation, which is to support “charitable organizations whose focus is to provide support for disadvantaged children” and “nonprofits that provide assistance to breast cancer patients.”

Favre’s attorney declined comment to TheAthletic.com. His agent, Bus Cook, is listed as one of the foundation’s directors. Cook also declined comment for the story.

Favre has been formally accused of no wrongdoing. That could change, in theory, at any time.