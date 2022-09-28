Brian Hoyer: I don’t think I’d still be here if I wasn’t a good player

Getty Images

Quarter Brian Hoyer, at 36 years of age, is expected to get his 40th career start against the Packers on Sunday, replacing injured Patriots starter Mac Jones. For Hoyer, it’s no different than any other week.

“My approach is the same always,” Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday. “Whether I get reps or I don’t get reps, you always got to be ready to play. As we saw on Sunday, you’re only one play away. I mean, that was the last offensive play of the game [when Jones was injured}, so it didn’t really come up that day. But, it’s the nature of your job and the business that we’re in. Always try to be as prepared as I can, whether I’m taking every rep in practice or I’m taking none. It’s just a day-by-day process and how we’re handling it and go from there.”

At one point, a reporter pointed out that Hoyer is still a good player.

Said Hoyer: “I don’t think I’d still be here if I wasn’t, so. . . .”

Jones could still play despite a reported high-ankle sprain. For now, Hoyer is taking the first-team reps at practice, in place of Jones.

“I mean, I did this two Thursdays ago, too,” Hoyer said, in reference to a Thursday practice Jones missed due to illness. “Practiced and ran the whole practice. For me, it’s fun. To be able to get out there and take some reps with those guys, maybe I haven’t done since training camp. I enjoy it. You know, go through and prepare to play, and see how it goes.”

If Hoyer plays, it will be his first start in nearly two years. Replacing Cam Newton (who had COVID) against the Chiefs, Hoyer made a couple of key mistakes against the Chiefs before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham. Hoyer was asked whether he’s anxious to erase that memory.

“I mean look, I’ve played for 14 years,” Hoyer said, “I have a lot of bad memories. I have a lot of good memories, too. One game doesn’t define me, one play doesn’t define me. I’m excited for any opportunity I get to go play. I really could care less about that.”

For now, all he cares about is enjoying the moment.

“At this point, you don’t know how many chances like this you get anymore,” Hoyer said. “So, obviously, it’s a part of the job. You’re always ready to play. So, for me, it’s an opportunity to go out there and have fun, and go out and execute really. Have fun. I really love my teammates, what they do, how hard they work. So an opportunity to go out there and play with those guys.”

That opportunity comes at Lambeau Field, a rare chance for Hoyer to play there.

“Anytime you get a chance to play at Lambeau, I think that’s a pretty cool experience there,” Hoyer said. “I heard Devin [McCourty] talking about it. It’s a historic place. A historic organization. . . . It’s a great opportunity. Anytime you get to go in there and play. They’re obviously a great team. They have gone deep in the playoffs for however many years. They have a great quarterback in Aaron [Rodgers]. Their defense, you look all around, they’re very solid. Whether it’s the D-line, the linebackers, the defensive backs. It’s a unique challenge. I think I heard today they’re like 13-2 in their last 15 home games. So it’s obviously a hostile environment to go into. But it’s always a great opportunity to see where you’re at too.”

The Patriots currently are at 1-2. It will require a great effort from everyone — including Hoyer or Jones or whoever plays quarterback — to avoid falling to 1-3.