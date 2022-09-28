Chargers sign Richard Rodgers, Jason Moore, place Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers made it official, placing outside linebacker Joey Bosa and left tackle Rashawn Slater on injured reserve.

Slater ruptured a biceps tendon and will undergo surgery. Rookie Jamaree Salyer is slated to take over at left tackle.

Bosa injured a groin in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and also will require surgery, but he is expected to return later this season. He must miss at least four games before returning.

In corresponding moves, the Chargers signed tight end Richard Rodgers and receiver Jason Moore Jr. to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

Moore joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 14 games and made one start with the team the past three seasons.

Rodgers entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Packers in 2014. He has appeared in 91 career games with 28 starts with the Packers, Eagles and Chargers. He has totaled 147 receptions for 1,529 yards and 15 touchdowns.