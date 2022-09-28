Christian McCaffrey doesn’t practice, listed with thigh injury

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has gotten Wednesdays off from practice as rest days, but this week’s injury report cites a different reason why he wasn’t on the field.

McCaffrey was listed as out of practice because of a thigh injury. Head coach Matt Rhule said that he learned of the issue after last Sunday’s win over the Saints and, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press, that he spent the day “getting his body right.”

Thursday’s practice should shed some more light on whether the day off was enough to make that happen or if there’s any doubt about his ability to play against the Cardinals this week.

Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf), cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) were also listed as limited participants by the Panthers.