Cordarrelle Patterson is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Falcons got their first win of the season by defeating the Seahawks on Sunday and Cordarrelle Patterson was a big reason why.

Now he’s been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

While Patterson wears No. 84 after entering the league as a receiver, he’s now a bona fide running back who continues to make plays. He had 17 carries for 141 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s victory along with one 12-yard reception.

He’s rushed for at least 120 yards in two of Atlanta’s three games, as he recorded 120 yards rushing and three catches for 16 yards in the Falcons’ season-opening loss to the Saints.

It’s the first time Patterson has been named offensive player of the week. And Patterson is the first falcons running back to earn the honro since Devonta Freeman in 2016.

After a long West Coast trip, the Falcons will try to keep things rolling at home against the Browns on Sunday.