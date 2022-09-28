Dalvin Cook did not practice on Wednesday

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 28, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Lions at Vikings
Getty Images

On Monday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said running back Dalvin Cook  is prepared to try and play with his shoulder injury.

But that doesn’t mean he’s practicing.

Cook was one of a few players who didn’t practice for the Vikings on Wednesday.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Cook categorized himself as “day-to-day” on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee), cornerback Andrew Booth (quad), and fullback C.J. Ham (foot) also did not practice.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (toe) and safety Harrison Smith (concussion) were both full participants.

The Vikings are playing the Saints in London this weekend but are staying in Minnesota until Thursday night.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Dalvin Cook did not practice on Wednesday

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.