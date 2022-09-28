Dan Campbell: D’Andre Swift needs to be “significantly” better to play this week

USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the Lions will have to go against the Seahawks without at least one of their key offensive weapons.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that running back D'Andre Swift would have to be “significantly” better to play in Week Four.

“It would have to be, the skies open up and the bright light comes out and, ‘I’m good to go and it feels unbelievable and here we go,'” Campbell said in his press conference. “We’re prepared for this. We knew it would be hard to get through a full season with him being healthy — that’s just the nature of the position. Swift, he’s different. And I mean that in a good way. And that’s just the way it goes.”

Swift is dealing with a shoulder injury. He is one of several players Campbell mentioned that is not slated to practice on Wednesday. The others are receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, receiver Josh Reynolds, center Frank Ragnow, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson.

Campbell mentioned that Reynolds is farther along than St. Brown in terms of their recovery.

The Lions’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.