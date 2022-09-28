Dennis Allen: I anticipate Jameis Winston will practice tomorrow

Getty Images

There were some raised eyebrows when Jameis Winston was not on the field for the Saints’ Wednesday practice as they get ready to take on the Vikings in London.

But head coach Dennis Allen said after the session that there’s no cause for alarm.

“Really, it’s more just trying to rest and trying to make sure he’s healthy,” Allen said in his press conference. “I anticipate that he’ll be back out there tomorrow.”

Winston was listed on the practice report throughout last week as limited with back and ankle injuries. Winston is also coming off a torn ACL suffered midseason last year.

Through three games, Winston has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards with four touchdowns and a league-leading five interceptions so far in 2022.

Allen also noted that receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are still considered day-to-day as they work through the practice week.