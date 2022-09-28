DK Metcalf: Jeff Okudah has safety help, so he’s not really locking people down

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has generated plenty of praise this season for his work against Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith in Week One, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin in Week Two, and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in Week Three.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf isn’t fully impressed.

“There’s a safety over the top of him so, he’s not really locking people down, but he’s a good corner,” Metcalf told reporters on Wednesday.

Metcalf was asked to elaborate on what, in his opinion, makes Okudah a “good corner.”

“I guess you have to watch film and that is just my opinion,” Metcalf said.

Still, even though Metcalf thinks Okudah is good, Metcalf doesn’t think Okudah is great, since Okudah is getting help from a safety.