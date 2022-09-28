Doug Pederson: Pretty special and remarkable what James Robinson has done

Getty Images

Jaguars running back James Robinson tore his Achilles in Week 16 of the 2021 season, but there hasn’t been any sign of lingering effects on his ability to do his job.

Robinson has run 51 times for 230 yards while scoring once in each of the team’s first three games. The last of those touchdowns was a 50-yard sprint through the Chargers defense on a fourth down during last Sunday’s 38-10 win that moved the Jags to 2-1 on the season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week that it’s “pretty special and remarkable” what Robinson has done given when he suffered his injury.

“We saw what he [could do] when we got him in there in training camp towards the end and what he was capable of doing,” Pederson said, via Adam Stites of USAToday.com. “I think it sort of opened our eyes as a staff that this is the guy we saw on tape a year ago. [We’ve been] watching him and evaluating him and just seeing how, not only explosive, but tough of a runner he is.”

Robinson was an effective back in his first two seasons, but the Jaguars didn’t bring much balance to the table in the passing game. Trevor Lawrence has turned that around this season and the arrow is pointing up in Jacksonville thanks to how much better things look on that side of the ball.