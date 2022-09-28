Giants rookie Evan Neal says he has “never” played as badly as he did Monday night

Getty Images

When the Giants spent the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on offensive tackle Evan Neal, they had big plans for him. The early results have not been promising.

Starting at right tackle on Monday night, Neal was badly outplayed by Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, and Neal said afterward that his performance wasn’t good enough.

“I’ve just got to play better,” Neal said, via Newsday. “There’s no other way to call it. I can get technical with you guys [in the media] all day long, but I just gotta play better. There’s no other way to slice it or sugarcoat it. I gotta play a better brand of football.”

Asked if he has ever played as poorly as he did on Monday night, Neal said: “Never.”

And Neal vowed not to let it happen again.

“I’ll watch the film, be critical of myself, be hard on myself, and just learn from this,” he said. “I have to use it as a learning experience so I can grow and get better.”