Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas not present for Saints practice

Getty Images

The Saints are already across the pond to prepare for the season’s first international game against the Vikings.

But a few key players were not on the field for practice — including QB1.

According to multiple reporters on the scene in England, quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Michael Thomas, and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk all were not present during the portion of practice open to media.

Andy Dalton took the first-team reps at quarterback. And Taysom Hill — who has mainly played tight end this season — took second-team reps.

Notably, Winston also was watching during the open portion of last Wednesday’s practice. He was listed on last week’s injury report with back and ankle injuries.

Winston has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards with four touchdowns and a league-leading five interceptions so far in 2022.

The Saints’ full injury report is due out later on Wednesday.