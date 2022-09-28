Jarvis Landry out of practice, Taysom Hill limited Wednesday

Getty Images

The Saints were down two wide receivers for their first practice in London.

Michael Thomas’ absence was noted during the session and the Saints’ injury report shows that Jarvis Landry didn’t get on the field either. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and the team is calling him day-to-day when it comes to his status for Sunday against the Vikings.

Thomas has a foot injury and joined Landry, quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion) as non-participants.

Tight end Taysom Hill (rib) was a limited participant after missing last weekend’s game. He got work behind Andy Dalton at quarterback with Winston off the field.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), safety J.T. Gray (shoulder), wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were also limited in Wednesday’s practice.