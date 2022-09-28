John Harbaugh: We want to get Jason Pierre-Paul out there as fast as we can

Veteran edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul officially signed with the Ravens on Monday and he took part in his first practice with the team on Wednesday.

After the practice session was over, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the team is hopeful that they’ll have Pierre-Paul in the lineup when they take on the Bills this weekend.

“He looked good today,” Harbaugh said. “He took a number of reps, I don’t think he took every rep, but he took as many reps out there as we had for him. He looked good, we’ll see the tape. The process is to get him out there as fast as we can. We’ll shoot for this week, we’ll see if we can do it. If we can’t do it, it’ll be next week or whenever we can do it.”

Pierre-Paul, who is wearing No. 4 for the Ravens after wearing No. 90 in his previous stops, had 91.5 career sacks and the Ravens hope he can add to that total as they try to make it back to the playoffs after missing out last season.

