Justin Fields on offensive struggles: You have to get back to work and keep working

Posted by Charean Williams on September 28, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT
Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears offense is on pace to set several NFL records for ineptness. He has completed only 23 of 45 passes for 297 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Fields said Wednesday his struggles are just part of the process.

“My response to that is get back to work and keep working,” Fields said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

Fields, the No. 11 overall selection in the 2021 draft, called his performance “trash” and “terrible” immediately after Sunday’s victory over the Texans. He wasn’t as hard on himself Wednesday, having moved on to the Giants.

“Just learn from your mistakes knowing that you’re not going to be perfect,” Fields said Wednesday. “And move on. Just correct each and every mistake and try to be better in every aspect.”

The Bears, despite their offensive woes, are 2-1 and tied with the Packers and Vikings atop the NFC North.

  2. It just makes me think about how great Tom Brady was when you gave him Randy Moss, how many Superbowl rings would the Packers have if they loaded up on WR’s, and you used a valuable pick on Justin Fields and you took away the only above average weapon he had and gave him nothing else. Tom and Aaron did more than they should’ve and Justin Fields never had a chance. But that’s the outcome when you trade the future for Mack and it doesn’t work out like you thought.

