Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams listed as out of practice Wednesday

The Giants played on Monday night, so they did not hold a full practice session on Wednesday.

If they had done more than a walkthrough, they would have been without a number of players. Among the players who the team said would not have taken part in practice were wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Both players missed the loss to the Cowboys earlier this week. Toney is dealing with a hamstring injury while Williams sprained his MCL in the Week Two win over the Panthers.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) were also listed as non-participants on Wednesday. Any of the players in the group who remain out once the team steps things up on Thursday could be on track to sit out against the Bears as well.