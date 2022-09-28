Kevin Stefanski: Myles Garrett will be back in the building on Thursday

USA TODAY Sports

Though he sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, and minor lacerations in a car accident earlier this week, defensive end Myles Garrett may play in Cleveland’s Week Four matchup against Atlanta.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that while Garrett is not in the building on Wednesday, he is expected to return on Thursday.

“Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s website. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting, and we’ll see him tomorrow morning.”

Stefanski added that he’s “not ruling out anybody on Wednesday,” leaving open the possibility Garrett will be on the field.

Garrett is one of several Cleveland players who won’t be on the field Wednesday. Guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), defensive tackle Tavon Bryan (hamstring), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), and cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) are also slated to sit out the first practice of the week.