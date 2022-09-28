Looking at the biggest surprises of the 2022 season, to date

Getty Images

Like the early weeks of every season, the 2022 NFL season has featured some surprises. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, we looked at the biggest surprises of the season to date.

The full video is attached. Three selections each. Some good surprises, some not good surprises.

Give us a surprise by dropping a comment with your own choices. Good, bad, or otherwise.

