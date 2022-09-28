Michael Gallup: Everything’s good physically, it’s just mental now

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup missed his third straight game on Monday night, but it’s not because of any trouble with his knee.

Gallup said on Wednesday that his knee feels good after last year’s torn ACL and that the only remaining stumbling block on his way back to the lineup is getting his brain to feel like he’s able to resume his role in the offense.

“You know you’re healthy, everything’s good,” Gallup said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “It’s just mental now. You’ve got to make sure you feel like your old self, so getting to that, that’s the hardest part.”

Gallup hopes that he’ll get to that point by Sunday’s game against the Commanders and he’ll use the week of practice to see if he’s gotten to that place, so word on his status will likely be withheld until the weekend.