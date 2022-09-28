Mitch Trubisky: The plays are there, we’ve just got to make them

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he’s seen improvement from quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the offense over the first three weeks of the season, but two straight losses are a sign that the improvement is not coming fast enough.

For some observers, one area that needs more improvement is the offensive play calling. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s work has been the subject of criticism, but quarterback Mitch Trubisky said on Wednesday that he does not think the plays have been the problem.

“The plays are there,” Trubisky said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “They’re on film. We’ve just got to make them. I think it comes down to execution.”

Execution comes down to more than just the quarterback, but there’s little doubt that continued struggles will lead to more calls to see if Kenny Pickett can do more with those plays than Trubisky has been able to do thus far.