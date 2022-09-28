NFL: “Every indication” concussion protocol was followed with Tua Tagovailoa

USA Today Sports

The review of the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter last Sunday’s game that the NFL Players Association requested this week is underway and the league provided an update into how it is going on Wednesday.

NFL senior vice president Jeff Miller said that the review will take one or two weeks to be completed, but that there have been no signs thus far that the concussion protocol was not followed by the team before Tagovailoa returned to the game.

“Every indication from our perspective is that it was,” Miller said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “I know the player, the coach and others have spoken to this. And we are engaged in that review now. So we’ll come back with a formal answer to that question, something that we want to engage in.”

Tagovailoa appeared wobbly when getting up from a hit in the first half and went to the locker room for evaluation before returning to the game in the third quarter. He said a back injury was the reason for the instability and the Dolphins have called him questionable to play on Thursday because of that injury.