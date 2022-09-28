No practice for Jonathan Taylor Wednesday

Getty Images

The Colts practiced without a key part of their offense on Wednesday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor did not get on the field due to a toe injury. Taylor ran 21 times for 71 yards in last Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Taylor was feeling soreness after that game and that holding him out on Wednesday was precautionary. He is currently expected to be ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Titans, but the rest of the week’s practices will shed more light on his condition.

Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Indianapolis, but they won’t have to up their playing time if all goes according to plan with Taylor.