Patriots won’t “turn the offense on its head” without Mac Jones

Getty Images

The Patriots have not said how much time they expect quarterback Mac Jones to miss as a result of the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, but reports about the severity of his high-ankle sprain suggest they will need a new starter for the near future.

Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe are the in-house options to take over while Jones is out of action and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said on Tuesday that the team will tailor what they do to the quarterback’s strengths. That tailoring will not lead to a completely different looking offense than the one they run when Jones is under center, however.

“Obviously, Brian’s done a lot of things in his career that maybe we implement, maybe we don’t. We don’t want to go ahead and completely turn the offense on its head,” Judge said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “We feel like we were making some progress. But at the same time, we’re going to make sure we put guys in a position to succeed. There are things we could do different with Brian vs. Mac vs. Bailey. Absolutely for all three of them. But does that mean we’re going to change our identity, what we’re trying to build towards? Not necessarily.”

Given the offensive results of the first three weeks, staying the course isn’t exactly a cause for celebration but there’s not much other option once the season is underway.