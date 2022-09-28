Quandre Diggs has gotten bitter feelings about trade from Detroit

Getty Images

Quandre Diggs made it clear what he thinks about former Lions coach Matt Patricia, refusing to call him by name during a 20-minute interview with reporters Wednesday. The Seahawks safety instead referred to Patricia’s two-plus seasons in Detroit as “the other regime.”

Patricia was fired during the 2020 season, 13 months after the Lions traded Diggs to the Seahawks.

Diggs will return to Detroit on Sunday — his first time to play there since the trade — with no hard feelings.

“Detroit is what made me who I am now,” Diggs said Wednesday, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “So I’m forever grateful.”

The Seahawks stole Diggs from the Lions, because of Diggs’ rift with Patricia, giving up only a fifth-round selection in 2020 while getting back a 2021 seventh-round selection. Diggs has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and received a new three-year contract worth up to $39 million with $27 million guaranteed.

“I’m a pretty outspoken guy,” Diggs said, alluding to his relationship with Patricia. “Some people can’t take that. So there you go.”

Diggs, though, declined to “keep going down that same road. I mean, we’ve talked about it enough, about why the situation happened with me.”

He instead wants to remember the good times he had in Detroit.

“Detroit, when it took a shot on a sixth-round guy from Texas, it might have not been me,” Diggs said. “[And without that] I might not be who I am today.”