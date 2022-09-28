Rondale Moore back at practice for Cardinals

Wide receiver Rondale Moore could be back in the lineup for the Cardinals this week.

Moore has missed the first three games of the year after hurting his hamstring days before the season opener, but he has taken a big step toward returning to action. Moore took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since his injury.

Word from the team on his participation level will come later in the day, but any work is obviously a move in the right direction for a Cardinals team that has struggled to put points on the board outside of a strong finish against the Raiders in Week Two.

Getting Moore back this week would also help the team deal with the possible absence of A.J. Green, who is dealing with a bone bruise that could keep him out against the Panthers.

