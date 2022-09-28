Russell Wilson laughs off Eli Manning’s contract dig

USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night’s ManningCast, Eli Manning made a little joke about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s contract. On Wednesday, Wilson laughed it off.

“Chad Powers?” Wilson said via Mike Klis of 9News.com, referring to the character Manning played while trying out for the Penn State football team. “Yeah, you know, I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers.”

Wilson said he had no problem with Eli’s suggestion that the Broncos should have given their punter a giant contract instead of Wilson.

“It’s part of the game, those guys are just having fun,” Wilson said. “I always looked up to those guys so I’m not stressed about it.”

Even if the comment bothered Wilson, he’d never say it. He’s not wired that way. Everything is meticulous and careful and, ultimately, boring.

Hopefully, Eli won’t like this minor kerfuffle making him into Monday night milquetoast.