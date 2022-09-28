Seahawks place Travis Homer on injured reserve

USA Today Sports

The Seahawks will be a bit thinner in their offensive backfield in the coming weeks.

The team announced on Wednesday that running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve. Homer injured his ribs in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and will miss at least four games after going on the list.

Homer had four carries for 18 yards and four catches for 33 yards in the first three weeks of the season. He’s also been credited with one tackle on special teams.

Rashaad Penny, Ken Walker, and DeeJay Dallas remain on the active roster at running back. Darwin Thompson was already on the practice squad and the Seahawks announced Wednesday that they have signed former Lion Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad as well.

The Seahawks filled the open spot on their active roster by signing cornerback Xavier Crawford off the practice squad. He’s played on special teams as a gameday elevation the last two weeks.