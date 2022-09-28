Shelby Harris is back with Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris came out of the Week 2 game with a glut injury, but it was a family matter that kept him out in Week 3.

Harris was out last week to deal with a personal issue.

He is back with the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

Harris won’t practice Wednesday but is “anxious” to play.

Harris, who is in his first season with the Seahawks, played 45 defensive snaps and five on special teams in the season opener. He made three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

He played only three snaps before his injury in Week 2.