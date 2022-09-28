Todd Bowles: Our thoughts and hearts go out to everybody in Tampa

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are practicing in South Florida this week as Hurricane Ian is about to make landfall in Western Florida.

Head coach Todd Bowles said in his Wednesday press conference that the organization considered heading to West Virginia, but being in Miami was logistically easier for families.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to everybody in Tampa that’s still there. Hoping they recover well and it doesn’t hit them very hard,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the biggest thing. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things.

“Hopefully, we can provide that. It’s bigger than just the football team, No. 1. No. 2, it’s making sure the players’ families are safe and the coaches’ families and everybody on the staff is safe so they can concentrate on football.”

The Bucs are slated to practice at the Dolphins’ facility this week. Playing the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday, the Dolphins moved up their travel schedule to depart South Florida on Wednesday morning.

The NFL is currently monitoring the situation to determine if Sunday’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium or moved elsewhere.