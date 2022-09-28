Trevor Lawrence is the AFC offensive player of the week

September 28, 2022
Trevor Lawrence‘s rookie year was a mess, but his second season with the Jaguars is off to a much better start.

Jacksonville has followed up a Week One loss with a pair of wins, including a 38-10 rout of the Chargers on the road in Week Three. Lawrence had a heavy hand in that result.

The first overall pick of the 2021 draft was 28-of-39 for 262 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to the win. On Wednesday, the NFL named Lawrence the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance.

Lawrence now has six touchdown passes on the season, which puts him halfway to his rookie total with 14 more games to play. It seems like a safe bet that there will be similar improvements in a number of metrics before the year is out.

  1. He played a helluva game last Sunday regardless of Charger injuries. Good teams have to suck it up and the Jags played like a good football team and were able to exploit them. They are not there yet but if they get past the Eagles this week… who knows. Trevor and Peterson, a good match.

  3. I know these awards don’t matter but it’s laughable Lawrence got this over Lamar’s 325 Total yards and 5 TDs performance

  5. Should have been George Pickens! Did you not see the unbelievable one-handed catch he made? Easily one of the best of all time. Go Steelers!!!

  7. I think they gave it to Trevor over Lamar just out of sympathy for what he’s been through.

    Lamar deserved it but I will say that it was the best game I’ve seen out of Trevor so far in his career.

