Trey Hendrickson named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bengals needed a win in Week Three and defensive end Trey Hendrickson did a lot to make sure they got one.

Hendrickson had four tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles. Both of those fumbles came on sacks, including one on the first drive of the third quarter. The Bengals were up 20-9 at the time of that turnover and the ensuing Ja'Marr Chase touchdown pretty much ended the competitive portion of the contest.

The NFL named Hendrickson the AFC defensive player of the week because of his play in the 27-12 win. It’s the first time he’s received that prize.

Hendrickson and the Bengals will be back at it at home against the Dolphins on Thursday night. A second straight win over an AFC East foe will leave them with a 2-2 mark on the year.