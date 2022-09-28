Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard questionable for Thursday Night Football

Posted by Charean Williams on September 28, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough. He said he plans to play, but the Dolphins list him as questionable with back and ankle injuries.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) also are questionable for Thursday Night Football. All were limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) will not play against the Bengals.

Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (shin), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle) and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) returned to full participation and are off the report and good to go.

4 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard questionable for Thursday Night Football

  1. Is this where Dolphins fans complain about how many players are out when they get the business from Joe Burrow?

  2. Hopefully they can all play ans then rest for 10 days.
    This is a big game to hopefully go 4-0 through what everyone called the toughest part of their schedule.

