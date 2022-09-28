Zach Wilson cleared, on track to start against Steelers

Getty Images

The Jets are set to get quarterback Zach Wilson in the lineup this weekend.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared by doctors to return from the surgery he had to repair the meniscus in his knee after getting hurt in the team’s preseason opener last month. This was the news that the team expected to hear and it puts Wilson in line to start against the Steelers in Week Four.

“It’s really just exciting for him to get back on the football field,” Saleh said. “It’s been six weeks. There’s a lot of different things that have to go around in terms of making sure we run an efficient offense. From us as coaches to O-line to receivers running routes, everybody’s involved. It is exciting to get him back out there, but, at the same time, it’s not all about Zach. It’s making sure we’re executing on all cylinders as we should every week.”

Wilson will be playing behind an injury-diminished offensive line, but he has a stronger set of targets than he had as a rookie and the Jets will be looking for him to make a big step forward from where he was last season. Sunday will be the first chance to see if that’s going to happen.