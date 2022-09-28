Zach Wilson won’t change his playing style: I’m going to play exactly how I should

Getty Images

The Jets’ medical staff has cleared quarterback Zach Wilson to start Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Wilson missed the first three games after requiring a meniscus trim on his right knee on Aug. 16 after getting hurt in the preseason. He was injured on a scramble, going down untouched as he planted his foot at the end of a 7-yard run.

Wilson, though, will not change his playing style to protect his knee.

“I’m full go. I’m going to play ball how I can,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “If somebody comes up, [I’ll] make somebody miss, get out on the edge, extend plays when I need to, hang in the pocket. I’m playing exactly how I should be.”

On Wednesday, Wilson, who missed four games last season after spraining the same knee, had his first full practice in seven weeks.

Joe Flacco started in Wilson’s absence, and the Jets went 1-2 with a comeback victory over the Browns in Week 2. Although Flacco is fifth in passing yards with 901, he has led the offense to only five touchdowns in three games.

“It’s the happiest I’ve been in a month,” Wilson said.

Wilson threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games last season as a rookie.