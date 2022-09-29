A.J. Brown misses second practice for personal reasons

Getty Images

The Eagles got a couple of players back at practice on Thursday, but wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t one of them.

Brown has missed Wednesday and Thursday for what the Eagles have listed as personal reasons. Reports out of Philadelphia note that Brown is expecting the birth of a child and the implication is that his absence is related to that impending arrival.

There’s been no word from the Eagles concerning Brown being at risk of missing the game, but a final injury designation will come on Friday.

Cornerback Darius Slay (back) and guard Landon Dickerson (foot) returned to practice. Slay was a full participant and Dickerson was limited. Running back Boston Scott (rib) was the only player held out of practice.