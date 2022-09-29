Andrew Van Ginkel questionable for Thursday night with illness

Getty Images

The Dolphins made an addition to their injury report for Thursday night’s game on Thursday morning.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been added to their list of questionable players. Van Ginkel is dealing with an illness.

Van Ginkel has appeared in all three games for the Dolphins this year, but his role on defense has been diminished. After playing 71 percent of the defensive snaps last season, Van Ginkel has played just 14 percent of the snaps so far this year and he played solely on special teams in the second week of the season.

He has five tackles and a quarterback hit when he has been on the field this year.