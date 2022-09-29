Bengals lead Dolphins 14-12 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on September 29, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT
No matter what happens in Thursday’s game, Tua Tagovailoa‘s health is the No. 1 storyline.

The Dolphins quarterback is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center being evaluated for head and neck injuries.

The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime.

Joe Mixon had a 5-yard touchdown run on the Bengals’ first possession, and Tee Higgins caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow with 2:50 left in the first half.

Burrow is 9-of-16 for 132 yards and a touchdown, with Higgins catching two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Mixon has 13 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 12 yards.

The Dolphins had field goals of 23 and 48 yards from Jason Sanders, but he had a 52-yard attempt blocked by Jeff Gunter and missed an extra point.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa and led the Dolphins on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive before the half. Bridgewater hit Chase Edmonds for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 9 seconds left in the half.

Bridgewater is 6-of-7 for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill has five catches for 62 yards.

  1. The only good things? Tua is able to move his extremities and regardless of their horrible play, they’re only down by 2. Phins up and prayers to Tua.

  2. The Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant failed this young man completely last week: Tua had a concussion in the Bills game: he should have been out the rest of that game and most likely for this weeks game as well. A first concussion potentiates the brain for a second trauma. It is more than cumulative, it is escalating in severity. The Dolphins and HC McDaniels were so clearly lying about Tua’s injury (claiming it was just back pain that caused him to stumble and fall when the entire world saw his head bounce off the ground). It’s despicable, disgusting, and bitterly disappointing, on the national stage, to see a Neurological expert cave in to the politics of the NFL team’s wishes. McDaniels and all the brass must be held responsible.

