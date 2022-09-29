Bengals place D.J. Reader on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals will be without one of their starting defensive linemen for at least four weeks.

Cincinnati has placed D.J. Reader on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Reader suffered a knee injury during the team’s victory over the Jets in Week Three. In his third season with the Bengals, Reader has recorded 10 total tackles with one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery so far in 2022.

It’s currently unclear if Reader will be out for the rest of the season or if Reader will return at some point. Teams may designate eight players to return from IR this season.

Reader had already been ruled out for Thursday’s matchup between the Bengals and Dolphins.