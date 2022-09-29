Bucs ownership donates $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Posted by Charean Williams on September 29, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida
Getty Images

The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, announced Thursday they will donate $1 million to assist in relief efforts following Hurricane Ian. They will allocate the donation to organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted by the storm in Florida.

“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time,” Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a statement. “It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe.”

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady also announced he will make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund.

“Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same,” Brady wrote on social media. “I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

Click here to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund.

