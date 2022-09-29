Chris Godwin out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin‘s practice participation took a step backward on Thursday.

Godwin was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice after missing the last two games because of a hamstring injury, but the team listed him as a non-participant in practice on Thursday. A return on Friday would be a good sign for Godwin’s chances of playing against the Chiefs, but another missed practice will likely mean it will be at least another week before he’s ready for game action.

The only other change to the injury report saw defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) go from limited to full participation.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) remained out of practice. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow), and wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) were limited for the second straight day.