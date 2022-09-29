Chris Rumph sees “opportunity to establish myself” with Joey Bosa out

Getty Images

The Chargers are going to be without edge rusher Joey Bosa for the next chunk of the season because he’s having surgery to repair a groin injury and his absence is going to mean a big jump in playing time for Chris Rumph.

Rumph was a 2021 fourth-round pick who played mostly on special teams in his 16 appearances as a rookie and the first couple of games this season. He saw an uptick in playing time after Bosa’s injury last weekend and the team will now be looking to him as a starter, which Rumph sees as a prime chance to prove he can handle that role in the NFL.

“First of all, we all want Joey back,” Rumph said, via Nicholas Cothrel of SI.com. “This is nothing anybody wants. But I look at it as an opportunity to establish myself, to show these coaches that they can count on me when things like this happen. It’s the NFL. Guys are going to get hurt. . . . It’s next man up. The standard doesn’t drop at all. The same thing you expect out of Joey, I expect out of myself.”

Rumph will get his first chance to make a statement against the Texans this Sunday.