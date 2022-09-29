Dalvin Cook has a full practice Thursday

Posted by Charean Williams on September 29, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) had a full practice Thursday.

Cook sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Cook has called himself day to day with his dislocated shoulder, but he hopes to play through the injury. A year ago, Cook missed one game with a similar injury before returning to play with a harness.

Cook is hopeful not to miss any games this season.

Fullback C.J. Ham (foot) also returned to a full practice after missing Wednesday.

The rest of the Vikings’ practice report remained the same. Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee) and cornerback Andrew Booth (quad) remained out of practice.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (toe) and safety Harrison Smith (concussion) again were full participants.

The Vikings leave for London tonight in preparation to play the Saints this weekend.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Dalvin Cook has a full practice Thursday

  1. Don’t worry Za’Darius if you are unable to go this weekend, this team and fanbase won’t shun or abandon you like the last. Get well soon Z, you’ll be meeting at the QB soon enough.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.