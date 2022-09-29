David Njoku out of practice with a knee injury

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku‘s practice participation took a step in the wrong direction on Thursday.

The Browns listed Njoku as a non-participant in their second session of the week. He was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday.

Additions to the injury report late in the week usually aren’t a great sign and the same can be true of downgrades. Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) went from limited to out of practice after making his 2022 debut in last Thursday’s win over the Steelers.

The Browns said defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) would miss practice. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) also missed a second straight practice, cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) was able to practice on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday.