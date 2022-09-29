Devin White is the NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Linebacker Devin White has gotten off to a strong start in 2022 and has been named the NFC defensive player of the month for September.

White has recorded 24 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in three games.

He’s also played every defensive snap for the Buccaneers, who went 2-1 in the month.

White is the only player with at least 24 tackles and three sacks so far this season.

It’s the first time White has won defensive player of the month.

He’ll try to keep up his strong start with a Week Four matchup against the Chiefs.